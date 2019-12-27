Look at Penn Badgley and the cast Try to scare Victoria Pedretti

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Netflix / David Buchan / Shutterstock

Victoria Pedretti can't find Your "disturbing,quot; and Penn badgley He wants to change that.

The actress joined the chilling Netflix program for her second season, which is already causing a stir in social networks. And, while Badgley is "very happy,quot; to have Pedretti on the show, he wants her to realize what he's getting into.

In a new Netlfix video, we see the Gossip Girl Alumbre tries to warn Pedretti about the nature of the series. But Pedretti, who starred The chase of Hill House, he assures her that she has this and that she doesn't "scare very easily,quot;.

To change this, Badgley gets ready Ambyr Childers to try to scare Pedretti. But, a little fake blood doesn't seem to do the trick. After witnessing Childers failed attempt, James Scully He intervenes to try to help scare his co-star … although his ghost act doesn't work on her either.

"We tried everything," Scully tells Badgley after several failed attempts.

"It's impossible," says Childers.

But then, the trio finally discovers what really scares Pedretti! Watch the video above to find out what it is!

The second season of Your Now available on Netflix.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

