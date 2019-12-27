Locked in the US In the US, Huawei promotes "shared values,quot; to compete in Europe

%MINIFYHTML059cdd26bce52854e47ab87703ef5a389% %MINIFYHTML059cdd26bce52854e47ab87703ef5a3810%

"No Chinese company is an independent company," said Norbert Röttgen, former government minister of Ms. Merkel's party recently, adding that Huawei's involvement was "an impending national security issue."

However, a German telecommunications company, Telefónica Deutschland, has announced that it intends to hire Huawei for its 5G development.

The rules of the European Union make it difficult to identify individual companies for political reasons. The block could impose strict standards of conduct and openness for 5G contractors that could be used to restrict Huawei but, so far, it has simply allowed each member country to decide how to proceed.

Distrust of the Trump administration is also an important factor, as European policy makers fear that US sanctions on Huawei are simply a currency in the broader US trade war with China and can be reversed.

"There is a fear that if you make what are potentially quite expensive decisions regarding 5G because the Americans have told you they are a security issue, and then President Trump gets a trade agreement with China and suddenly Huawei is all right Again, then you will feel that the earth has moved under your feet, "said Ian Bond, director of foreign policy at the Center for European Reform, a political group in London.

Years before the advent of 5G, Huawei was establishing an important presence in Europe, where it ranks third in mobile phone sales, behind Samsung and Apple. The company says it has 12,000 employees and 23 research and development centers in Europe, a way to generate favor and familiarity with policy makers.

And it has moved boldly to position itself in Brussels.

Huawei has spent more than $ 3 million this year on advertising and lobbying, according to its revelations in the European Union lobbying registry. That is more than the combined expense of its European 5G competitors, Ericsson and Nokia, and much more than its American rival, Qualcomm.