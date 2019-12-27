Liverpool withdraws Nathaniel Phillips from Stuttgart for defensive coverage | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML220a774fcd32d266284acdbea526acba9% %MINIFYHTML220a774fcd32d266284acdbea526acba10%





Liverpool lent Nathaniel Phillips to Stuttgart

%MINIFYHTML220a774fcd32d266284acdbea526acba11% %MINIFYHTML220a774fcd32d266284acdbea526acba12%

Liverpool has withdrawn Nathaniel Phillips from his loan period in Stuttgart to help cover the shortage of plants.

With Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstrings) both marginalized and midfielder Fabinho, a substitute potential, also out for a knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has been reduced to two senior central defenders fit in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez

A recall for Phillips, 22, who had made 11 appearances for the Bundesliga 2 team this season, means he could debut in the Merseyside derby tie in the third round of the FA Cup at home with Everton On January 5.

Phillips has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart this season Phillips has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart this season

"Liverpool reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nathaniel Phillips to return from his loan period in January," Liverpool said in a statement.

Despite his injury problems, Liverpool beat Leicester in second place on Boxing Day to go 13 points higher at the top of the Premier League.

The Klopp team returns to action when they receive Wolves on Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League.