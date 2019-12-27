Lily Tomlin is the last celebrity arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly protest

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / FayesVision

Before being arrested by the police, the actress of & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; urges people to stop cutting down trees for Christmas during their speech in protest against climate change.

Up News Info
Actress and comedian Lily tomlin He has been arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.

She became the last celebrity to be arrested for participating in her "Grace and Frankie"co-star Jane FondaFriday's weekly fire drill, climate change.

Before her arrest, Lily joined Jane to talk with other activists about how climate change damages forests, targeting companies that invest in deforestation.

"We have to stop hugging each other and start saving the trees …," said Tomlin, while urging people to stop cutting down trees for Christmas.

Fonda, who led the protests during the past 12 weeks, was arrested several times, while Hollywood supporters say that Diane lane, Ted danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Fieldand another star of "Grace & Frankie" Sam Waterston They have also been arrested for ignoring police warnings to move forward.

