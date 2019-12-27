Lewis Hamilton: Mark Hughes evaluates six-time F1 champion

Sky F1 & # 39; s Mark Hughes on how Hamilton, after a great transfer decision in the midst of Vettel's domain, has become the driving force of F1









The sixth world title of Lewis Hamilton comes 11 years after the first, forming the longest arc of victories in the world championship in the history of the sport.

It is a revealing statistic and even more when it is aligned with the two teams of his career, the McLaren years (2007-12) and those of Mercedes (date 2013).

Only one of his titles came in his six seasons at McLaren. The other five have been won in their seven years Mercedes.

There is no doubt that the technical advantages that Mercedes has enjoyed in the F1 hybrid era have been the cornerstone of its spectacular career statistics. In comparison, he enjoyed McLarens, which ranged from good (2007-08) to bad (2009) to reasonably competitive but behind the vanguard represented by Red Bull (2010-12).

However, even in his McLaren years, he was widely acclaimed as the "fastest F1 driver,quot;, even if there was a more divided opinion about whether he was "the best." Those who claim that he was simply the fastest would generally cite Fernando Alonso as the most complete.

However, it was Hamilton's surprising speed as Alonso's rookie teammate that played a key role in breaking the Spanish's relationship with McLaren the first time.

That collapse was something that Alonso's career never fully recovered. His misjudged response to what he felt as broken promises of priority from the team made his career less great than it could have been, placing him in a sequence of wrong places at the wrong times.

Hamilton's amazing form in his first F1 season played his part in diluting the challenge of perhaps his key rival for much of his career.

After getting that last title of 2008 (after having almost lost becoming the first rookie champion in the history of the sport the previous year) and being frustrated by the initially desperate McLaren 2009, Hamilton's next four seasons were spent taking advantage The rare days opportunities. that Sebastian Vettel was not dominant in the Adrian Newey Red Bulls.

During those four seasons (2010-13) of Red Bull dominance, Hamilton won only the races he took only in 2019 and it seemed feasible that Hamilton's career statistics never matched his accepted height within the sport.

The statistically dominant driver of the Hamilton era seemed to be Vettel, a situation to which Hamilton sometimes seemed almost resigned.

But at the end of 2012 he made a move off the track possibly even more spectacular than the ones he was doing on the track when he left McLaren for the hitherto failed Mercedes team, where he replaced Michael Schumacher, whose return did not meet expectations .

Although Hamilton won only one race there in 2013, it was the new hybrid formula for 2014 that was the main focus of the team and its massive investment, and has been the basis of its success since then.

As the fastest driver in the fastest car, the sport has surrendered to him, just a couple of key mechanical problems in 2016 that kept him away from all the titles of the hybrid era.

Now he comfortably leads Vettel in the official records of achievements and his challenges in the future seem to come from the new generation, personified by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, boys 12-13 years younger.