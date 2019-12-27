Lee Mendelson, creator of television specials & # 39; Charlie Brown & # 39 ;, passed away on Christmas Day

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The sons of the producer of & # 39; A Charlie Brown Christmas & # 39; They confirm his death at age 86, noting that the man behind the letter of & # 39; Christmas Time Is Here & # 39; He lost a long battle against lung cancer.

Lee Mendelson, the man behind the television specials Charlie Brown, has died.

The lifelong producer of the Peanuts adaptations, who also wrote the lyrics for the festive song "Christmas Time Is Here," died on Christmas Day (December 25) at the age of 86.

His children confirmed the news and revealed that the producer of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" lost a long battle against lung cancer.

"It wasn't great for us, but that he spends Christmas really relates to his story and legacy," they said in a statement.

Mendelson collaborated for the first time with the creator of Peanuts, Charles Schulz, after the artist saw the producer's documentary about baseball legend. Willie mays in the mid-1960s. Their first project together was "A Charlie Brown Christmas".

Lee also recruited Vince Guaraldi to compose and record jazzy music now famous for the television special. Hearing the instrumental "Christmas Time Is Here", Mendelson felt that the song needed lyrics and that's why he wrote his own.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" won an Emmy Award in 1966 for the Outstanding Children's Program and launched a collaboration between Mendelson Productions and the Peanuts brand, which has spanned more than 50 years.

Other Lee Peanuts specials include "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." He returned to the franchise in 2015 for "It & # 39; s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown," which won the Emmy Award for the Outstanding Children's Program in 2016.