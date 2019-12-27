LeBron James is a doubt for the Lakers-Blazers with groin injury | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

LeBron James is a doubt for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers after aggravating a groin injury in the first quarter of the 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

It comes after James missed his first game of the season last Sunday, the 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets, with a muscle strain and persistent discomfort in the right groin.

It seems that the 35-year-old player aggravated the injury upon his return after being kneeling in the groin when he was accused by Patrick Beverley of the Clippers.

James played 39 minutes against the Clippers, scoring 23 points on 9 of 24 shots, plus adding 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Although the recent injury worries him about Sunday's game, he is not believed to be as bad as when the player tore his left groin against the Golden State Warriors in December 2018, limiting it to only 55 games in the season.

About the injury, James said: "To be honest, I haven't even thought about Portland yet.

"I am always with my body all day, receiving my treatment. If I feel great, I will be in line. If I feel good, I will be in line." We'll see what happens."

The Lakers are on a losing streak of four games, but they still lead the Western Conference by 2.5 games over the Nuggets before Thursday's match between the two sides.

