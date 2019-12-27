Lana Del Rey calls online for the return of & # 39; family memories & # 39; stolen

Wenn

A day after Christmas, the success creator of the & # 39; Videogames & # 39; He turns to Twitter to explain that the stolen art works of her and her sister & # 39; cannot be reproduced and does not exist anywhere other than where it was & # 39 ;.

King's wool She has asked for the safe return of works of art and "family memories" that she and her sister Chuck Grant had stolen from them.

The creator of "Videogames" hits went to Twitter on Thursday (December 26) at night to ask the thief to return the work to the brothers "for a reward without questions."

"This week, family memories were taken, including the complete retrospective of my sisters," he wrote. "I would love to encourage whoever took it to consider sending us any of the scans from their previous work for a reward without questions."

She added: "The work we lost cannot be reproduced and does not exist anywhere other than where it was."

Del Rey's younger sister is a professional photographer based in Los Angeles and New York, whose work has appeared in music magazines such as Fader, Vice Magazine and Rolling Stone.

He has also worked on several videos with his sister, for hits that include "Mariners Apartment Complex", "Venice B ** ch" and "Norman F ** king Rockwell".