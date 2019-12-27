King's woolChristmas was not so cheerful.
A day after the holidays, the singer came to Twitter with an appeal to anyone who read.
"Hoping everyone had an excellent vacation, I wanted to make a quick announcement," he began. "This week, family memories were taken, including the complete retrospective of my sisters," the star continued, referring to her photographer sister Chuck grant.
"I would love to encourage those who took it to please consider sending us any of the scans from their previous work for a reward without questions," continued Del Rey.
The interpreter said: "The work we lost cannot be reproduced and does not exist anywhere other than where it was."
"Thank you very much," he signed. "Wool,quot;
Naturally, the message generated words of support and concern from devout fans. "I'm so sorry for this, Lana. Send you love your way," he tweeted. "I hope you find it! That is more than messy and I am very sorry," said another. "I send you good vibes and good luck for the new year!"
While the singer is finishing 2019 on a bitter note, there are many things that she and her family look forward to in 2020, particularly her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
If he ends up winning in any of the categories, it will be his first Grammy award after six nominations over the course of six years.
