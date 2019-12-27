Lana Del Rey asks for help after her family's memories are stolen

King's woolChristmas was not so cheerful.

A day after the holidays, the singer came to Twitter with an appeal to anyone who read.

"Hoping everyone had an excellent vacation, I wanted to make a quick announcement," he began. "This week, family memories were taken, including the complete retrospective of my sisters," the star continued, referring to her photographer sister Chuck grant.

"I would love to encourage those who took it to please consider sending us any of the scans from their previous work for a reward without questions," continued Del Rey.

The interpreter said: "The work we lost cannot be reproduced and does not exist anywhere other than where it was."

"Thank you very much," he signed. "Wool,quot;