KUWK: Sisters Kardashian and Jenner look beautiful in the Christmas Eve party photo

Celebrity makeup artist Wendy Miyake shared a family photo of sisters Kardashian and Jenner as they posed together for a glamorous image captured at her family's Christmas Eve party. Wendy did the makeup of Kourtney Kardashian and the results were impressive. Each sister looked beautiful and wore beautiful festive dresses, combed their hair and were glamorous and elegant.

Khloe and Kendall are 5 & # 39; 10 "tall and are the tallest sisters. Kourtney Kardashian is the shortest with only 5 & # 39; 1,quot;. Kim Kardashian is the next 5 & # 39; 3 "and Kylie Jenner is in the middle 5 & # 39; 6 ". The sisters stood in such a way that their height did not make the family photo unpleasant.

Khloe and Kendall stood on the left side and Khloe and Kylie wore dresses with side openings. Both women showed their gams and gave the photo an elegant look. Kendall and Kim stood inside the insider while Kourtney was in the middle. Khloe has been blonde for over a year and seems to be delighted with hair color. The rest of the sisters wore long dark hair, including Kim and Kylie, whose natural hair is almost shoulder length.

Each sister had different stylists and makeup artists who helped them prepare for the party, and Wendy Miyake did an amazing job creating the look of Kourtney.

You can see the photo that Wendy shared with Kourtney and her sisters at the Christmas Eve party below.

The sisters have had a busy year and their show. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) He recently had his season finale. The sisters are mothers, except Kendall Jenner, who has been busy with her modeling career. Naomi Campbell was chosen model of the year by Models.com and Kendall Jenner was the finalist after winning the title previously. Kourtney is the mother of three children and she looked stunning dressed in a red dress and with her hair up.

Wendy used a bare lipstick and accentuated Kourtney's eyes with dark eyeliner and thick eyelashes. Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian looked very similar and all the sisters looked more alike.

