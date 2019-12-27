KUWK: Kylie Jenner buys the luxurious limited edition Beanie Baby from the charity event of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

%MINIFYHTML1ed2f16dbec79256d3a0e0e803baf5279% %MINIFYHTML1ed2f16dbec79256d3a0e0e803baf52710%

What an interesting acquisition! It seems that Kylie Jenner has become the proud owner of a very special Beanie Baby!

What makes the toy so special, apart from the fact that they are worth a fortune these days, is that she bought it from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

More precisely, she bid for him (and won) at the charity auction of the couple of models and singers!

It all started earlier this month when makeup mogul attended Hailey and Justin Paddle8 charity auction, an event aimed at benefiting LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.

However, E! The news has just confirmed today that one of the objects on display was bought for nothing less than Kylie Jenner!

It was a green crystal and molten resin & # 39; Erin & # 39; Beanie Baby made by Dan Life and valued at no less than $ 12,000!

The doll even features a clover symbol in the chest area and you couldn't buy more than five.

The event had Justin performing, but he wasn't the only one, since Kylie also took the microphone just to sing her viral song of seconds that used to wake her daughter Stormi in that YouTube video: "Rise and Shine."

The mother was not in charity, not even alone.

In fact, Kylie was accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

There is no doubt that little Stormi will enjoy the glamorous Beanie baby as much as her young mother.

Speaking of green, this is also the color that Kylie and her mini-I shook at Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas party and both looked stunning!

This year, the party took place at Kourtney Kardashian's place and, as far as the public knows, it was very fun and peaceful, there is no drama!



