KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian applauds after harsh criticism for getting a new puppy!

Kourtney Kardashian has added a new member to the family, but it seems he received a violent reaction to it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to social networks to present her children's new golden retriever puppy, a wonderful Christmas gift for the little ones!

However, the revelation led people to become confused about what happened to Kourt's Pomeranian dog named Honey.

Many of his followers left comments similar to "WTF where the honey is."

The photo of the new family member was simply captioned "But what should we call her?", So the mother of three had not mentioned anything about the whereabouts of her beloved dog.

Honey had been replaced?

At the same time, other people who were not wondering where the Pomeranian was, instead, were making some serious accusations.

One person even said that they always adopt puppies just to "throw them in 3 months."

Fortunately, Kourtney did not waste much time before addressing everyone's concerns.

"Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom," he wrote in response to those who hated.

And that was not the end! Later, Kourtney made it very clear that he would not tolerate the heinous claims when a user suggested that he should name the puppy "Temporary,quot;, since he never stays with his dogs.

‘Wow so much negativity. We still have honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I will assume that Santa was not good to you, hence your vibrations, "Kardashian replied.

It is clear that at this point, people are only trying to be bad for no reason. After all, Honey is very dear!

The only difference is that the Pomeranian now has a new friend to play!



