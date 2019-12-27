KUWK: Khloe Kardashian shares New Year's resolution – says he wants a "drama-free life,quot;

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has already resolved her New Year's resolutions! Apparently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is looking forward to a 2020 "drama free!"

When you are part of a big family and have a reality TV show, drama is simply part of everything, but it turns out Khloe wants a break from that in the new year.

One's mother took social media to share her wishes with her many followers.

The message he posted was, in fact, part of the Instagram account Her Incredible Mindset, in which the reality star seems to find inspiration.

Judging by the quotes Khloe chose, it is safe to say that she wants 2020 to be a clean slate for her.

One of those quotes he published in his IG Stories says: "By 2020, I simply want my family to be healthy and happy, my mind at peace, my friends always safe and a life free of drama."

It makes sense that she wants that since 2019 she has definitely been full of drama as far as she is concerned.

As you will remember, her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her for the second time.

In fact, he proceeded to kiss a close family friend, Jordyn Woods, at his house party and that was an even greater betrayal than if he had a random girl.

Now, Khloe seems to have overcome it and is only focusing on his daughter, True, and raising her with Tristan, while he is working hard to get her back.

Fans know that the basketball player has been flirting a lot with Khloe on social media, but sources insist she has no intention of giving him another chance.



