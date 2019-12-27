Kourtney Kardashian responds to trolls who accuse her of throwing her dog for a new one

%MINIFYHTMLa9e359dd427545b59ff854fb894010159% %MINIFYHTMLa9e359dd427545b59ff854fb8940101510%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He has taken his Instagram account to take suggestions of his followers' names online for the name of the new spongy friend.

Kourtney Kardashian He faces thugs online. After being accused of throwing her dog instead of a new puppy, the older sister of Kim Kardashian He hastened to make things clear and returned the blow to the trolls.

On Thursday, December 26, the 40-year-old woman revealed on Instagram that her family has a new furry friend. Along with the pictures of the golden retriever puppy, he asked his followers: "But what should we call her?" His name request soon came across a variety of responses, including those that suggested he left his Pomeranian dog, Honey.

One asked: "But do you still have your Pomeranian? Or do you just get rid of dogs for new ones?" Another was enraged: "What happened to your other dog? Stop catching animals and then not keeping them weird." Meanwhile, a third party suggested that Kourtney name the puppy "temporary," and added, "since he never stays with his dogs."

The internet user trolled Kourtney Kardashian, assuming she left her dog.

Kourtney, however, did not let the speculation grow further. Jumping in his own defense, he calmly responded to a hateful comment: "Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom." Responding to another follower's question, "What happened to honey?", She simply responded by writing: "It's right by my side."

People speculated that she threw her Pomeranian dog.

The television personality received hate comments.

For the user who suggested that he should name the puppy "temporary," the mother of three children offered a longer reaction in the comments section. "What a negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for the assumptions," he said. "I will assume that Santa was not good to you, hence your vibration."

Kim Kardashian's older sister responded to trolls online.

Honey was the dog that Kourtney gave to his daughter Penelope in June 2017. Meanwhile, Honey's sister, Sushi, was handed over to Kim Kardashian's daughter, North. A few months before introducing the Golden Retriever puppy, the former companion of Scott Disick shared a photo of Penelope lovingly hugging Honey.

As for the new addition to Kourtney's family, the dog was probably taken home to make his son's holiday wish come true. In early December, Kourtney shared a video of Reign asking for his help from Elf on the Shelf to tell Santa Claus what to bring him for the holidays. "Elf, whatever your name is, friend," he pleaded adorably. "Can I please have many toys and, like, a real dog?"