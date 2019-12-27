Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West receives a gift for Christmas that sparked intense debate among fans

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian told fans and followers that her daughter North West received some of Michael Jackson's items for Christmas. This is what North received that sparked intense debate in the comments section.

The Shade Room shared the news and published: "In addition to being gifted with the # MichaelJackson royal jacket, #NorthWest also received his #SmoothCriminal hat !!"

A follower posted this: ‘Omfg🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ I imagine how much that little girl who violates the articles violates 😩’ and another fan wrote: ‘What do they need with these articles? I know he had a family that they would have loved. "

Someone else posted this: "What a waste … I know I really wanted a LOL dollhouse!" And one commentator wrote: "That girl doesn't care. Just say you have it for yourself and Kanye."

A follower asked: & # 39; why do you deserve this? You'll never know the greatness of Michael anyway & # 39 ;, and another Instagram installer asked: & # 39; Why give a child that? … Id️ Idk maybe I'm missing something. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Give something incredible to a child who doesn't know anything about its meaning. Amazing. I should have been in a museum! "

This is not the first time Kim is criticized these days. Not long ago, she was criticized for a photo shoot where she was supposed to be channeling Elizabeth Taylor and instead was accused of channeling Diana Ross and wearing a black face.

Ad

After that, Kim was attacked again for what social networks refer to as "strange wrapping,quot; in her family's Christmas presents.


