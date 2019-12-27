Kim Kardashian gives northwest another Michael Jackson accessory

You remember the time Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west it gave northwest a jacket of Michael JacksonCabinet? Well, the couple just got over their own gift!
On Friday keeping up with the Kardashians Star revealed that they gave his 6-year-old son another article in the iconic costume of the late singer: his "Smooth Criminal,quot; hat. After sharing on Instagram days after she and rapper "Follow God,quot; surprised Northie with the black velvet jacket adorned with Michael's jewelry, Kim noticed that the pop culture accessory also presented a special nod to the singer of " Thriller. "
"Along with the jacket, North also received Michael's Smooth Criminal hat," he posted on his Instagram Stories, along with screenshots of the King of Pop wearing the hat in the 1988 music video. "He still has his makeup." Very good, right? The hat also has "Michael Jackson,quot; printed in gold font along its inner black band.
Both pieces were purchased through the Julien Auction House. Michael's jacket, which he wore Elizabeth TaylorThe 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, sold for $ 65,625. The winning bid for his fedora "Smooth Criminal,quot; was $ 56,250.
To make the gift even more special for their eldest son, Kim and Kanye had the jacket, which features a bright vine motif on the right shoulder and a burgundy satin band on the right arm, temporarily altered to fit north.
They opted to lengthen the body and sleeves so that it still fit like a glove as it grows. "You can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life," said the founder of SKIMS. "And she is very grateful and very excited."
Northie is not the only member of the Kardashian family who obtained an authentic piece of rock-n-roll history this year. Beauty tycoon KKW also gifted her brother Rob kardashian rings that once belonged to Elvis presley. "I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is Elvis Presley's biggest fan, so I got him two of Elvis's rings for Christmas," he said on Instagram, attaching images of the golden accessories he gave Rob.
So how do we get into this epic gift exchange next year?