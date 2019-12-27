Kim Kardashian gives northwest another Michael Jackson accessory

You remember the time Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west it gave northwest a jacket of Michael JacksonCabinet? Well, the couple just got over their own gift!

On Friday keeping up with the Kardashians Star revealed that they gave his 6-year-old son another article in the iconic costume of the late singer: his "Smooth Criminal,quot; hat. After sharing on Instagram days after she and rapper "Follow God,quot; surprised Northie with the black velvet jacket adorned with Michael's jewelry, Kim noticed that the pop culture accessory also presented a special nod to the singer of " Thriller. "

"Along with the jacket, North also received Michael's Smooth Criminal hat," he posted on his Instagram Stories, along with screenshots of the King of Pop wearing the hat in the 1988 music video. "He still has his makeup." Very good, right? The hat also has "Michael Jackson,quot; printed in gold font along its inner black band.