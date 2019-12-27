Kim Kardashian gives her daughter the hat & # 39; Smooth Criminal & # 39; from North Michael Jackson despite the violent reaction

Instagram

Taking into account Instagram stories, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; shows the fedora hat of the late King of Pop who still has traces of the makeup on his face.

Kim Kardashian She is spoiling her children a lot at Christmas, even if that means a lot of people have to hit her. After the reaction he received from buying his daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson, the makeup mogul revealed that the 6-year-old girl also received the felt hat from the King of Pop.

The accessory was the one that MJ rocked in the 1988 music video for "Smooth Criminal", and even has remnants of face makeup on the edge and inside. In another photo, MJ's name was written on the inside edge of the hat. "Along with the jacket, North also received Michael's Smooth Criminal hat. He still has his makeup," Kim wrote next to the publication.

People were not having it this time too, once again remembering the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Make sure the hat must belong to a museum and not be in possession of a girl." This must be in a museum or something. North is too young to even appreciate the domain, music, life and legend that is Michael, "wrote one." Couldn't this have been delivered to your REAL children or in a music museum? All this girl wanted was a Barbie, "echoed another.

Someone else said: "Giving such valuable items to a child who doesn't even fully understand the concept of value, art and history is an insult to the artist," while one individual said: "I really don't understand why a child should use this important part of the story as a toy and play dress up. "

Kim received similar reviews when she showed the jacket that MJ was wearing Elizabeth Taylor65th birthday party and a screening of the Cannes Film Festival for her movie "Ghost" and said she and Kanye west I bought it as North's Christmas present. However, none of them have responded to the reaction.