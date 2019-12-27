Kim Kardashian gives away Michael Jackson's northwest hat from his music video "Smooth Criminal,quot;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Westerners definitely have everything when it comes to giving. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian He shared with his followers that she and Kanye West brought their daughter North West, Michael Jackson's old jacket from an auction.

He showed the picture of MJ wearing the jacket while he was with Elizabeth Taylor. She said they had the jacket nailed, that way it can fit in the North now, and they can continue to alter it as it grows.

However, things didn't end there with gifts from Michael's special wardrobe. On Friday, Kim shared that they also bought Michael's white hat from his legendary 1988 "Smooth Criminal,quot; music video. She said: "Along with the jacket, North also received Michael's Smooth Criminal hat. He still has his makeup. "

She proceeded to share another photo of the hat, and you can see Michael's name inside it.

Kim went on to say that she is obsessed with auctions, and also brought two of Elvis Presley's rings to his brother, since he is a big fan. She revealed that all items were purchased from Julien’s Auctions.

There is no doubt that North definitely had a great Christmas this year.

Check out the legendary memories below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

