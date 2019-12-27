Khloe Kardashian provokes massive rumors of Photoshop with these photos in which she is twinning with True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared a lot of photos on her social media account of the Christmas party that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, organized this year. Khloe looked amazing in a golden dress and her baby True Thompson is twinning with her mother.

People criticized Khloe after she posted the photos for more reasons. Some said True shouldn't wear those boots, others said Khloe edited the photos too much, and more fans criticized Khloe for being too tanned.

A follower posted this: ‘She is beautiful! Your little girl is a love! But she has legs that will go to the next millennium! Now you were born with those! You can squeeze them and keep them thin, but if you don't take care of your body, God gave it to you. "

Someone else said: "Omgeee,quot; those dresses! She is always killing him! That baby is also so beautiful!

Another commenter posted this: ‘when you can't decide which one to post because they're all good but they're all the same and’ and a follower said: ‘Khloe always edits his photos. She doesn't look anything like this in real life. It is true that it looks cute & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said: "She is unrecognizable again. However, I can't decide what surgery she has had this time …" and a fan praised the women: "The sweetest. Khloe was so deserving of this beautiful baby."

Another commenter published: "Why do adults in that family become increasingly dark?"

In other news, it has been recently revealed that Tristan Thompson has not hidden anything when it comes to chasing Khloe.



