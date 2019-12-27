Kevin Spacey alleged victim Ari Behn dies after committing suicide at age 47

The former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise and one of Kevin Spacey's sexual harassment accusers, Ari Behn, died sadly after deciding to take his own life. The man apparently committed suicide on Christmas Day and a family spokesman shared the tragic news through CNN. He was 47 years old.

The statement of spokesman Geir Håkonsund reads as follows: ‘It is very sadly in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he committed suicide today. We ask for your respect for our privacy at all times. "

Another statement came from King Harald and Queen Sonja and it was a problem yesterday.

The monarchs called Behn "an important part of our family for many years, and we have warm and affectionate memories of him."

As for his participation in the entire Kevin Spacey drama, Ari talked about the experience of a "moment for me,quot; in an interview with Norwegian P4 radio in 2017.

Apparently, he was tested by the dishonored actor.

‘I have a little #MeToo story about Kevin Spacey. We were having a little talk about theater and drama, and about the little theater, The Wick, a theater in London. We had a good conversation sitting next to each other. After five minutes he said "Hey, let's go out and smoke a cigarette," then he grabbed me under the table right in the balls, "he shared.

Unfortunately, Ari is not even the first of Spacey's sexual harassment accusers to die this year.

While the identity of the victim remains unknown, a couple of months ago, CBS News reported that prosecutors decided to reject a case of sexual assault against Space for the reason that the accuser was no longer alive.

Ad

Rest in peace, Ari Behn!



Post views:

3