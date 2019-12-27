Kevin Hart's wife stays with him despite his deception because he is not ready to give up his family

WENN / Instar

Eniko Parrish explains in a new Netflix documentary series why she didn't leave the actor of & # 39; Ride Along & # 39; despite being disconsolate after he cheated on her when she was pregnant.

Up News Info –

Kevin HartHer wife opened up over the cheating scandal that shook the couple's marriage in a new six-part documentary series.

"Don't fuck this", which is now available to broadcast on Netflix, tells the drama of an alleged attempted extortion through a sex tape with the actor and the comedian.

Kevin's wife Eniko ParrishHe has never addressed the scandal so far, revealing that someone sent his images of the tape through social networks.

, p> "I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, opened my phone and immediately lost it," he recalls. "I called him crying, I'm like, p ** thirst. Just then I kept saying: & # 39; How the hell did you let that happen? You humiliated me publicly & # 39; everything, everything is on Instagram, everything is in the social networks ".

"It was a continuous fight all the time. Every day. I kept asking him, like, & # 39; If this is what you're going to do, I don't want to be part of that & # 39 ;."

She admits that being pregnant actually helped her accept her husband's infidelity, adding: "I kept worrying about the baby … I think that's the only thing that really helped me."

"At that time I was not ready to give up my family. I wanted (his son) Kenzo to meet his father and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've had it, we've had it past, we had a good time and now he's a better man for that. "

Eniko reveals that she decided to stay with Kevin despite his adventure because he believes in "second chances" and adds: "As long as he behaves, we're fine."

In the documentary series, Hart calls the scandal "the lowest moment of my life," and adds: "The worst is knowing how you made someone feel. When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I could see the effect of my reckless behavior he had, that was overwhelming. That shattered me. That really broke me. "