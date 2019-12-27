Kenya Moore surprises fans with a video showing an accident near her home: she and Brooklyn Daly could have been hit by the tragedy!

Kenya Moore surprised fans when she shared the images with an accident that took place near her home. A car overturned his mailbox and Kenya could have dated Brooklyn Daly when this happened.

Kenya is definitely in shock, and is thanking God for protecting her and Brookie. Watch the amazing videos.

The @Thebrooklyndaly and I went to the park and went back to look for my cement mailbox on the side of the road.

I searched my cameras and saw this! We have speed bumps right outside my house. After cutting the roof of the car, the driver was fine, "Kenya wrote in the caption of his post.

She continued and wrote: ‘Just to think that yesterday I took her out in her new stroller along my street. Thank God for your protection. 🙏🏾 ’

One follower posted this: "I hope that person is well,quot; hug your loved ones closer, "and another commentator said:" Oh my God, you weren't there! "

Someone wrote: ‘Please, never walk that way again! 😖 ’and another follower posted this:‘ Omg, I'm glad you're well and so are they. That seemed so scary. "

A fan posted: "That's very sad but very fortunate that no one else was involved," and someone else said: "Thank God @thebrooklyndaly and you weren't there and the person is fine!"

A follower said: Dios My God! Thank God the driver was fine and thank God you weren't walking Brooklyn then!

Ad

In other news, Kenya shared a video on her social media account, accompanied by the most emotional message. She tells fans what her mother had done for baby Brookie, and impressed some people to tears.



Post views:

6 6