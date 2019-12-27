Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside his home, one in which she and her daughter were very lucky not to get involved.

Kenya turned to social networks to share exclusive images of its surveillance cameras from a car accident just outside their home. The accident was so serious that it completely destroyed his concrete mailbox and the car involved overturned before finally landing.

Clearly shaken by the incident, Kenya published this title along with the video:

“@Thebrooklyndaly and I went to the park and went back to look for my cement mailbox on the side of the road. I searched my cameras and saw this! We have speed bumps right outside my house. After cutting the roof of the car, the driver was fine. Just to think that yesterday I took her in her new stroller along my street. Thank God for your protection.

According to reports, the car accident follows Kenya and her future ex-husband Marc Daly, who meets at Christmas to celebrate with her 13-month-old daughter Brooklyn, whom they plan to share together during and after their divorce ends.

If you've been watching the current "RHOA,quot; season, you know that Kenyan relationship problems are at the forefront and center this season, and it is said that they only get worse as viewers continue to see their marriage collapse.

Roommates, what do you think about this?