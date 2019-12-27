Kelly Clarkson is honest about her sex life with her husband Brandon Blackstock during the "Ask Me Anything,quot; segment in her talk show

Kelly Clarkson often jokes about how much she likes to talk. Therefore, it was no surprise that during a recent segment "Ask Me Anything,quot; only in digital format in The Kelly Clarkson show, the 37-year-old woman talked a lot and was extremely sincere about her sex life with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The segment featured the winner of season 14 of The voice Brynn Cartelli asks his former coach: "What is the last thing you do before going to bed every night?" Then he asks if there is something Clarkson always does before bedtime.

The question provoked some serious laughs from Clarkson and Cartelli, 16, began to realize that he might not want to know the answer. However, it was too late because Clarkson was ready to share.

“Well, Brynn, I was single for many years. So, I have children (now), and how one has children is usually what I do before bedtime. That is not a lie, it is real! And it's not strange, it's natural, "Clarkson said, to which Cartelli replied:" And that's why Americans love you. "

the American idol The winner of season 1 began dating Blackstock, who is Reba McEntire's former stepson, in 2012, and they married at a Tennessee ceremony the following year.

The couple share two children: a five-year-old daughter named River and a three-year-old son named Remy. And Clarkson is also the stepmother of her two children from her marriage to Melissa Ashworth, 17-year-old Savannah and 12-year-old Seth.

In 2017, Clarkson told him Red Book that every time she and Brandon are discussing sex with a group of couples, they keep quiet. But, she revealed that they are "more active than other couples." Thanks to you The singer added that she is a person who loves change and loves spontaneity, so having a schedule or a fixed place to be busy would be boring for them.

Clarkson also explained during that interview that when he met Blackstock he was looking for a lover, not a friend. He said he had never found someone who really loved him and who he wanted to stay in bed with all day. Once he met Blackstock, he decided that he would "get hooked and take advantage of that."

The Kelly Clarkson show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday in syndication. And Clarkson will return for season 18 of The voice on NBC in 2020.



