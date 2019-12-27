Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have an impressive amount of sex

Kevin Winter / ACMA2013 / Getty Images for ACM
Kelly Clarksonlife would stink without a husband Brandon Blackstock. It was also, uh, quieter in his room.
During a session with Voice winner of season 14 Brynn Cartelli for The Kelly Clarkson show, the superstar decided to organize an AMA, also known as Ask Me Anything. And she meant anything. After talking about his essentials on a desert island, what albums for Kelly, what food for Brynn, the 16-year-old asked about Kelly's night routine.
"This is really one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time and I always think about asking everyone this because it's very interesting for me," he began. "What's the last thing you do before bed every night?"
Although Brynn might have expected to hear about his skin care regimen or his obsessions on television, Kelly gave a deliciously sincere (and impressive) response. "Well, Brynn," Kelly said with a smile, "I was single for many years, so … I have children and, in general, what you do is what I do before I go to bed."
"That's no lie," the mother of River, 5 and Remy, 3, continued. "That's real and it's not strange. It's natural."
And Brynn couldn't help applauding the American idol alum. As she said: "And that is why the United States loves you." Yes!
In fact, Kelly has felt an immense passion for Brandon since they started dating in 2012.
"I never felt, sincerely, sexually attracted to anyone before him," the Grammy winner revealed in a 2017 interview. "And I'm not disappointing my ex. You know, everyone is different. But there was something about him."
"I honestly thought I was asexual, I had never been so excited in my life," he added. "I thought, & # 39; Oh, that's that feeling … OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to exhale. I just got it. I just had no idea. "
Today, her family makes her feel better than ever.
"Becoming a mother and wife, I mean, sounds fun, but I've never felt sexier," he reflected. "I have never felt safer. I have never felt more empowered."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.