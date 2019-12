Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha's ring on Salman Khan's birthday

The Grand Bash was attended by many of Salman's loved and close ones. Our lenses broke Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Randeep Hooda, Ramesh Taurani, Himesh Reshamiya, Tabu, Pranutan Bahl, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil Sharma, Seema Khan, Nandita Mahtani, Ali Abbas Zafari Qureshi, Arbaaz Khan, Georgia Andriani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, Salim Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aayush Sharma, Mika, Daisy Shah, Helen, Sonakshi Sinha and more celebrities at the party. Scroll to see all the images of the night full of stars.

Undoubtedly, Salman Khan is loved by millions of fans and his love for him only increases with each passing year. Salman turns 54 today and the actor celebrated big last night when he organized a party at Sohail Khan's residence to celebrate his birthday. Every year, Salman celebrates his birthday at his Panvel farm, but this year the actor celebrated near his home when his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is waiting for her second child and must give birth at any time.