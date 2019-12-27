Katie Holmes shares a rare image with her daughter Sural Cruise

We are seeing double!

Thursday, Katie Holmes And your daughter Suri Cruise I had a twinning moment on Instagram. the Dawson's torrent alum shared the picture of mother and daughter with their stories, where she and the 13-year-old boy can be seen posing for an adorable selfie in black and white.

Apparently, the duo escaped the hustle and bustle of New York City to celebrate the holidays with a winter getaway to wonders. Documenting his travels in his Stories, he shared a video of snowy trees and a windy road. To add a nostalgic and adventurous effect to the short video, she had "Send Me On My Way,quot; for Rusty roots play on it.

Keeping things bright and cheerful, the new star released festive joy with some festive Instagram posts. With a Santa hat on one photo and showing her decorated Christmas tree on another, Katie wished her followers a Merry Christmas and showed that there was no shortage of Christmas spirit this season.