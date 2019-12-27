Katie Holmes shares a rare image with her daughter Sural Cruise

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
We are seeing double!
Thursday, Katie Holmes And your daughter Suri Cruise I had a twinning moment on Instagram. the Dawson's torrent alum shared the picture of mother and daughter with their stories, where she and the 13-year-old boy can be seen posing for an adorable selfie in black and white.
Apparently, the duo escaped the hustle and bustle of New York City to celebrate the holidays with a winter getaway to wonders. Documenting his travels in his Stories, he shared a video of snowy trees and a windy road. To add a nostalgic and adventurous effect to the short video, she had "Send Me On My Way,quot; for Rusty roots play on it.
Keeping things bright and cheerful, the new star released festive joy with some festive Instagram posts. With a Santa hat on one photo and showing her decorated Christmas tree on another, Katie wished her followers a Merry Christmas and showed that there was no shortage of Christmas spirit this season.
While Suri's appearances are rare on Katie's social networks, the proud mother can't help but freak out about her teenage daughter, who she shares with her ex Tom cruise. In a recent interview with Elle United Kingdom, the The beginning of batman Star shared that he always felt in sync with Suri.
"I was happy to be a mother when I was 20," he told the store for his December cover. "It has been nice that our ages fit … how do I put this? Every age my son has had and my age at that time has been a good combination. We grew up together."
Talking with Shape In November, she expressed her love for motherhood again and said: "I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter. Being her mother is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege."
In fact, he also revealed that Suri is his favorite friend to sweat these days. "Sometimes I exercise with my daughter," Katie said. "It just depends on the day. We have our routines and occasionally overlap. But I don't force her to exercise with me because I know that is unconvincing."
the Jack and jill star also talked about how he looks after his body outside from the gym "I really believe in personal care," Katie explained. "It's better for everyone if you take care of yourself. Those moments are really worth it. I like to receive massages."
"I also have a favorite daily ritual," he continued. "It took me 20 minutes in the morning to write a list of the things I'm grateful for and listen to relaxing music. It's a kind of meditation and I give myself that time to enjoy. It sets a good tone for my day." ".
It has also instilled a sense of mindfulness in Suri. While chatting with E! News at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards, Katie shared the wellness tips she transmitted to her mini-self. "I try to focus, at home, on healthy eating and being creative and artistic, and not so much on beauty," he told E! News at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards. "Beauty comes from within."
