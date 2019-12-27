Kate Middleton met babies and midwives while volunteering in the hospital

Kate Middleton He wrote a touching letter to midwives after observing their work with mothers and babies in a UK hospital before the holidays.

In November, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, who shares three children with Prince WilliamHe secretly spent two days volunteering in the maternity unit of Kingston Hospital in England. Kate is involved in the Early Years project, a charitable company she has undertaken that aims to highlight how what people experience between birth and the first five years of life can affect them as adults.

On Friday, Kensington Palace posted photos of Kate with several workers, mothers and babies in the hospital, as well as a letter she wrote for midwives.

With a long-sleeved brown print midi dress with a black belt, she looks amazed at a newborn baby in a crib in one of the photos. Kate is also shown drinking tea and chatting with hospital staff.