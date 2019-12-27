Kate Middleton met babies and midwives while volunteering in the hospital

Kate Middleton He wrote a touching letter to midwives after observing their work with mothers and babies in a UK hospital before the holidays.
In November, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, who shares three children with Prince WilliamHe secretly spent two days volunteering in the maternity unit of Kingston Hospital in England. Kate is involved in the Early Years project, a charitable company she has undertaken that aims to highlight how what people experience between birth and the first five years of life can affect them as adults.
On Friday, Kensington Palace posted photos of Kate with several workers, mothers and babies in the hospital, as well as a letter she wrote for midwives.
With a long-sleeved brown print midi dress with a black belt, she looks amazed at a newborn baby in a crib in one of the photos. Kate is also shown drinking tea and chatting with hospital staff.
"Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader view of the true impact it has on everyone who helps," he wrote to the midwives about their work experience.
"During my time in Kingston, I accompanied community midwives in their daily rounds and was received in people's homes," he wrote. "I was really touched by the confidence that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and expressing their fears openly. I also spent time in hospital clinics and in postpartum rooms. No matter the surroundings, compassion struck me continuously. Those of you with the that I spent time demonstrated, and the incredible work ethic that they demonstrated in the name of their entire profession, not only making their rounds but working tirelessly during the night to support the people who were most vulnerable. "
She added: "You do not ask for praise or recognition, but you continue unswervingly your incredible work bringing new life to our world. You continue to demonstrate that despite your technical mastery and the advancement of modern medicine, it is human to human relationships and simple acts of goodness that sometimes means more. "
"So, as we look forward to next year, I want to thank you for everything you do," Kate wrote. "It has been a real privilege to learn from you so far, and I hope to meet you and learn from even more of you in the coming years and decades."