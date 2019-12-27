Karrueche Tran has a hilarious response to pregnancy rumors

Last year he has seen the pregnancies of many celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Hazel-E of Love and hip-hopDanielle Brooks, as well as Amber Rose, so naturally fans look for women who bring a baby into the world.

According to BET, Karrueche Tran was one of those Hollywood stars subjected to social media rumors. As fans of Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend know, Karrueche has been in a relationship with former NFL student Victor Cruz for quite some time, two years, in fact.

However, it seems that Tran does not have a baby in the oven this holiday season, contrary to what some social media fans initially thought. In his IG account, Tran posted a funny meme that made fun of social media speculation.

In the post, Tran shared an image that hinted that she was only pregnant with a food baby, instead of a real baby as everyone had been thinking. One person wrote in the comments section of his post, "The same girl, the same,quot;, and another added: "Sister, I felt that way yesterday lmao,quot;. It is clear that many of Tran's followers had a Christmas full of food this year.

As noted above, Tran had a relationship with Chris Brown for quite some time, but his romance, like many others with the pop star, ended in disaster, including restraining orders among other dilemmas and court dramas.

Chris Brown fans know that he often does not give up either, considering that he has also posted on Rihanna's social media accounts in the past, including his IG post announcing his new lingerie campaign.

Tran offers another example, as the singer and songwriter had posted a comment under one of her photos that made fun of her man, Victor, suggesting that maybe someone should help style him. Chris wrote in the comments section, urging Tran to help him dress the former soccer player.

Tran currently stars in the TNT series, Claws, where she plays Virginia Loc.



