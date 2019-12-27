Justin Bieber looking towards the 2020 tour and new music – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Justin Bieber looking towards the 2020 tour and new music – Up News Info




























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied entry to the elegant Canadian restaurant

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. This holiday season, Prince Harry and Meghan...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle...
Read more

Who is Don Imus? 5 things you should know about the radio host who died – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside...
Read more

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©