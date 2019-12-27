Jussie Smollett donates 10K to Flint KIDS

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Empire actor Jussie Smollett donated $ 10k to the Flint KIDS program during the Christmas holidays.

This is not the first time Smollett has donated to this charity. According to The Root, Flint KIDS was one of the charities to which he donated last year during the holidays.

The donation concludes a tumultuous year for the star that was expelled from the Fox program after he allegedly falsified a hate crime against him.

