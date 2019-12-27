Jussie Smollett donates 10K to Flint KIDS

Empire actor Jussie Smollett donated $ 10k to the Flint KIDS program during the Christmas holidays.

This is not the first time Smollett has donated to this charity. According to The Root, Flint KIDS was one of the charities to which he donated last year during the holidays.

The donation concludes a tumultuous year for the star that was expelled from the Fox program after he allegedly falsified a hate crime against him.

Earlier this month, a showrunner for Empire revealed that there is a possibility that he will return to the program by the end of the season.

"It would be strange in my mind to finish this family show and this family drama that I was such an important part of without seeing it," showrunner Brett Mahoney told TV Line.

"It is fair to say that it is being discussed, but there is still no plan to bring it back," Mahoney said. "No decision has been made."