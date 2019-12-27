Julius Randle says the New York Knicks played "a complete game,quot; to beat the Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Julius Randle said the New York Knicks played "a complete game,quot; by giving their local rivals the Brooklyn Nets a surprising defeat.

Randle had 33 points and eight rebounds when New York forced Brooklyn to its worst NBA shooting performance this season in a 94-82 victory.

"We were very sharp. Keeping that team at 82 points, 14 points in the paint is very, very sharp," Randle said. "We made a face all the time, played a full basketball game and won the victory."

A local rivalry was supposed to become national on Thursday night, with the Knicks and Nets scheduled to play on TNT before the game was recently replaced. It turned out to be a wise decision because it was everything but unmissable television.

Brooklyn finished 21 of 78 (26.9 percent) from the field. Chicago had the worst shooting game this season when it hit 29.9 percent against Toronto exactly two months earlier.

"They just beat us. Clear and simple," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "You could sit there and write and talk about the missed shots, we lost a lot of open shots, but give them the credit. They were simply the best team tonight."

Marcus Morris added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who broke a three-game losing streak. Elfrid Payton scored 13 points when New York first won three games with Brooklyn this season.















1:37



Highlights of the New York Knicks trip to the Brooklyn Nets in week 10 of the NBA



The eight Nets two-point field goals were the least in an NBA game since 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons made four shots from the field in a game with a final score of 19-18, according to Elias Sports.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points, but only scored 5 of 15 for the Nets, which remained at the lowest total points of the season.

"For us, the goal was to keep them below 100. We also shot 27 percent," Dinwiddie said.

The game even lacked the usual energy of a clash between city rivals, when there is almost always noise because both teams have many fans in the building. This time, there were simply too many long spells when there was nothing to animate the crowd of 17,732.

The Nets had not played since Saturday and could not get rid of their Christmas rust. Randle scored 12 points in the first quarter, when his five baskets were as many as the Nets. Brooklyn shot 21 percent during the period and the Knicks led 24-15.

That was not the only bad quarter of the Nets. After reducing it to 46-41 at the break, they left for the third and took more than eight minutes to make a basket. That allowed the Knicks to open it with a burst of 18-4 that extended an eight-point lead to 71-49 in the Payton layout.

"It's a difficult task when you shoot 25 percent," said Nets center Jarrett Allen. "That makes playing defense much harder and running up and down the hardest court."

Payton said he could feel the frustration in the body language of the Nets during that third quarter, when the Knicks beat them 33-20.

"You could feel, you could see," he said. "And we think we made some plays to seal the game."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.