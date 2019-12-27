Joe Root facing & # 39; defining series & # 39; as England captain, says Mark Ramprakash | Cricket News





Joe Root scored 29 in England's first innings before collapsing to 181.

Former England batting coach Mark Ramprakash says it could be a "defining series,quot; for Captain Joe Root after his team collapsed to 181 on the second day against South Africa.

Join Charles Colvile and Rob Key to The debateRamprakash praised South African bowlers for their impressive performance in useful bowling conditions, but added that England had "enough in the tank,quot; to get a better score in the first innings.

Root scored 29, putting 55 for the third wicket with Joe Denly (50), who also added 72 with Ben Stokes (35) before England lost its last seven wickets for only 39 runs.

Listen to The cricket debate below or download here …

"The conditions were very tough and, thanks to South Africa, they came out and used the new ball brilliantly," Ramprakash said. "They were on fire. It was a really tough test for the England players."

"But also, England's first six depend heavily on the experience of Root and Stokes. The others still feel good in international cricket."

7:39 Highlights of day two of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion Highlights of day two of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion

"We saw an extravagant uneven rebound, particularly with the new ball. That was not what England expected, they thought this pitch would flatten out and the second day would be the best to hit. It turned out very different."

"I still think England's batting lineup has enough in the tank to get more than they got today. At 60-2 at lunch, they had withstood the storm to some extent and knew the first half hour after the break would be Really crucial: Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada would start over.

"I think the dismissal of the captain, it must be taken into account because it occurred quite early after the break. He had overcome that really difficult period at the beginning of his entrances, but it is a skill to be able to concentrate and turn on again,quot; It seemed that he came back out and I wanted to dominate. "

3:30 Nasser Hussain says England batters must admit they have a problem with their technique after they were fired again at a low price in the first innings of a Test Nasser Hussain says England batters must admit they have a problem with their technique after they were fired again at a low price in the first innings of a Test

Developing more about Root's dismissal, Ramprakash described him as "exhausted,quot; during his innings, with the captaincy pressure perhaps a contributing factor. The root averages 42.45 with the bat as a pattern, compared to 52.80 as a pure hitter.

"That someone as good as Joe Root is hit in the helmet and looks so exhausted against the rhythm of someone like Rabada is unusual," Ramprakash added.

"And he lowered the wicket to Philander and really played an undetermined shot. It was a soft dismissal, one with which he will be particularly disappointed."

"I have no problem with Joe falling through the gate, I think it's a really legitimate way to push Philander's length back, we know he likes to attack the top of the stump, but, with Joe, the ball was thrown more wide and that's where he made a mistake, because he still wanted to make a scoring opportunity, he had already come out like this before.

0:53 Rob Key says England has returned to the first test but cannot allow South Africa to score too many more races on day three Rob Key says England has returned to the first test but cannot allow South Africa to score too many more races on day three

"Root, having resisted the early storm, will have argued about Filander – after he has played the maidens in his first five overs – and how are we going to interrupt him having that control? I think he thought after lunch, & # 39 ; well, I'm going to be busy here. " He beats very well in that mentality but, people will ask at home, why don't you have a constant mentality?

"In New Zealand, where he scored twice a hundred, the throws were flat and one could back up his defense and wait. On this pitch, there is a ball with his name, so he may have to be a little more proactive in The way you beat.

4:05 Joe Denly says that fighting Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada from South Africa was difficult, as England had problems on day two of the first Test Joe Denly says that fighting Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada from South Africa was difficult, as England had problems on day two of the first Test

"As a coach or manager, you want people to play according to their strengths or their natural way of playing, of course. That doesn't mean they can't adapt and learn.

"Root was under a lot of pressure in New Zealand; he got that double of one hundred and was remarkably different in his behavior: he felt he could relax, since there was a lot of speculation about his captaincy and the fact that his batting average has dropped dramatically. captain.

"I wonder if he is batting out there, watching the ball flying, worrying about having made the decision to put South Africa to bat yesterday, and then in his own game he seemed a bit exhausted."

"He played some good shots, and it was very, very difficult, we shouldn't underestimate that, but I wonder if this series is going to define his captaincy. Because England needs the hitters."

1:23 England's first game, Dom Sibley, received "not out,quot;, but as soon as South Africa reviewed the decision, it withdrew. England's first game, Dom Sibley, received "not out,quot;, but as soon as South Africa reviewed the decision, it withdrew.

Also discussed by Ramprakash and his fellow guest, Rob Key, in The Debate:

Another fifty but one not converted for Joe Denly

Jonny Bairstow played, and what is his best role on the side?

The brilliance of Vernon Philander, taking 4-16

The strange dismissal of Dom Sibley referred to the third referee

What can England pursue in the fourth inning?

Watch the third day of the first Test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Saturday morning.