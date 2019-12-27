Jessie J on the separation of Channing Tatum: I have & # 39; delayed emotions & # 39;

WENN / Avalon / Ivan Nikolov

This comes after it was reported that the actor is actively trying to find a new romance through the celebrity dating application called Raya in which he flaunted some sexy photos of himself.

Jessie J apparently he is having difficulties after his separation from Channing Tatum. While, according to reports, the "Magic Mike" star has moved on, the "Bang Bang" singer hints at her recent Instagram Stories that she was struggling to deal with her emotions.

"Delayed emotions are … well … not so funny," the British singers wrote on Thursday, December 26. He gave no further explanation, although it seemed that the cryptic post was about his feelings after the split

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Channing actively tries to find a new romance through the celebrity dating app called Raya. The 39-year-old man became cheeky in his profile when he wrote: "And yes, it used to be a stripper. I'm sorry." In addition, he added a shrugged emoji at the end of his profile. As for his profile song, he chose "Brown Sugar" for D & # 39; Angelo.

The previous report said that "Channing's new profile appeared for L.A. users of the application" earlier this month, not long after he and the hit creator "Price Tag" closed it. "It is full of sexy photos and has been very active in it, nobody can believe that it is moving so fast," the source added.

"The fans were really supporting him and Jessie as a couple, but he's certainly getting a lot of games for the dates before Christmas," the source continued. "It doesn't seem like he is taking care of a broken heart or thinking about fixing things with his ex, and it is likely that Jessie's friends have already seen the profile since the application is so popular."

The former couple, who was together for the first time since October 2018, separated amicably without drama. "They simply decided to separate and remain good friends," another source shared, adding that the former are still on social media.