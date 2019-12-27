Jessie J admits she doesn't feel such funny emotions in the middle of the split

Jessie J He is lighting his emotions with a flashlight.

A little over a week ago, a source confirmed E! News from the singer and her famous boyfriend, Channing Tatum, had closed after a year of dating. The source said they separated as a couple, but they are still good friends.

Despite the good terms, it seems that the break is hitting the singer. "Delayed emotions are … well … not so funny," he wrote in his Instagram story Thursday night without further explanation.

Early in the day, the star revisited a Robin Williamsclassic, Ms. Doubtfire.

Your cryptic comment comes only one day after E! News learned Tatum is using a well-known dating application.