Jessie J admits she doesn't feel such funny emotions in the middle of the split

Jessie J He is lighting his emotions with a flashlight.
A little over a week ago, a source confirmed E! News from the singer and her famous boyfriend, Channing Tatum, had closed after a year of dating. The source said they separated as a couple, but they are still good friends.
Despite the good terms, it seems that the break is hitting the singer. "Delayed emotions are … well … not so funny," he wrote in his Instagram story Thursday night without further explanation.
Early in the day, the star revisited a Robin Williamsclassic, Ms. Doubtfire.
Your cryptic comment comes only one day after E! News learned Tatum is using a well-known dating application.
"He has been in Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and doesn't care if he knows someone online, a trap or just walking down the street."
"A friend suggested Raya and felt he had nothing to lose by joining," the source added.
The actor, who finalized his divorce from his ex-wife. Jenna Dewan In November, he also seemed to reflect on the year he re-published this meme on his Instagram story: "2019 basically said & # 39; But did you die though? & # 39;"
