Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle dress she wore in the 2000 Grammy. She created a viral sensation with the dress that features a deep neckline, cut sides and a long and fluid train. JLo not only used the dress for the Grammys, but also used it in 2001 when she was a hostess Saturday Night Live (SNL) and a second time when she was a hostess again in December 2019. Fans were delighted to see Jennifer in the dress and the 50-year-old beauty photos went viral and praised Jennifer's style.

Jennifer's makeup was sharp and accentuated her natural beauty without looking too much made up.

Donatella Versace shared several videos of JLo wearing the dress Saturday night live and both videos are generating conversations of those who are amazed by the eternity of JLo. At 50, Jennifer Lopez stuns and her body looks as amazing now as it was decades ago. You can watch the first video Donatella shared with Jennifer López when she hosted Saturday night live along with the legend attached below.

"Simply awesome Jennifer! @NBCSNL @jlo #saturdaynight #jenniferlopez #jungledress ”

More than 59,000 people liked the video and Donatella shared a second video of Jennifer in the same dress. Although the Jungle Versace dress has been worn by other celebrities and many people around the world, the dress is associated with Jennifer Lopez.

“Jennifer on SNL with the original jungle dress in 2001, she is still so beautiful today, who can tell the difference? @NBCSNL @jlo #saturdaynight #jenniferlopez #jungledress ”

Jennifer looked almost identical in both videos, except for her hairstyle. JLo has used her hair in many different styles and colors. It looks beautiful in many hairstyles because it has an oval face. In the most recent video, Jennifer used her hair with a side part and flowed down her back in loose waves. The style contrasted with the straight cut of long layers that he used in 2001.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez with the Versace Jungle dress in Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019?



