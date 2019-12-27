Jennifer Lopez makes fun of Alex Rodriguez's retirement in New Post

%MINIFYHTMLc00573e3d619fce36dbff978a371789a9% %MINIFYHTMLc00573e3d619fce36dbff978a371789a10%

The former baseball player, who retired from the MLB in 2016, and his fiancee singer have fun on the field during a family softball game when he makes the comment.

Jennifer Lopez does not retain anything when it comes to Alex Rodriguez. The Golden Globe nominated actress for "Hustlers"He enjoyed a friendly softball game with his family during the Christmas holidays, and could not help mocking his fiancé's retirement status.

On Wednesday, December 25, sharing the success jab of "On the Floor" was none other than the former MLB star. Along with a photo of them in what seemed to be a serious discussion, the 44-year-old man wrote what he said on Instagram: "Come on, Jen. I was a winner of the Golden Glove. Let me play a short field." Jennifer responded simply by saying, "Keyword: was."

Apparently, Jennifer not only teased Alex during the game, but also tried to steal his attention. His sister, Lynda López, published two videos documenting the hitmaker "On the floor" passionately playing softball. "Box 1: My girl gets the success of the best pitcher in the family! Box 2: Someone is very, very competitive in the family softball Christmas game …," she said.

Despite the jab and competitive spirit, Jennifer and Alex were far from having a riff. On the same day, Marc Anthony's ex-wife made use of her social networks to post a photo of them sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree while putting on a matching red and black pajamas. "I don't need mistletoe …" he wrote. "Merry Christmas to all! I love you and wish you the most beautiful and happiest vacation ever."

The "Manhattan employee"The star also took her Instagram Story account to share a look on Christmas day with her family. In a post, she could be seen giving a kiss on the forehead of her 11-year-old daughter Emme and sharing a hug with her mother whom she lovingly called "Lupinator".

Alex also offered a look at the warm moment he shared with Jennifer and his son, Max. In one of the photos he uploaded before publishing the softball post, he could be seen exchanging gifts with his future girlfriend. In another, he was captured with a large "Iron Man" glove for Max. He captioned the photos with a simple note that said: "Merry Christmas to all."