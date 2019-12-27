Jax Taylor pays tribute to his father 2 years after death

Missing, but certainly not forgotten.
How Jax Taylor continues to celebrate the holidays with his wife Brittany Cartwright in and around Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules Star couldn't help remembering his father on a very special day.
Exactly two years later Ronald Cauchi He died after fighting esophageal cancer, his son took Instagram with a sincere tribute.
"I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today," Jax shared with his followers. "I wish I could say that it has become easier, but I feel that it has now sunk and is very real, so my emotions begin to take control as time goes by."
He added: "I'm not going to tell a long and sad story of sob here, it's just a son who misses his father who took it too soon. I love you and I miss you dad! #Happyfireballfriday # f – kcancer #CaptainRon #makegoodchoices #Ronnie ".
Bravo stars included Kim Zolciak-Biermann With Southern charm stars Austen Kroll Y Craig Conover They rushed to show their support on social networks shortly after the publication was shared.
While Jax's father was unable to attend his son's wedding with Brittany, the couple assured E! News that his presence would still be felt.
In fact, when the wedding is broadcast in early 2020 on Vanderpump Rules, fans will get a front row seat in the special tribute.
"He is going to have a chair. I have a sign that will be in his chair. (He will say) & # 39; We know that if the sky was not so far away you would be here today & # 39; it will have like a rose. Jax will bring its ashes," Brittany previously shared with us. "We will make sure you are with us 100 percent."
After all, Ronald was a special man who continues to influence his son in more ways than one.
"I still don't understand how God could take the best man / person / husband / father / coach I know. After his death I have to admit that he didn't want anything to do with God, he was angry, sad, disgusted by how he could take to such a beautiful man, but I remembered how much you loved him and how you always told me how important God was to you, so I started to go back to church and believe again, I have to believe he has a plan, and that I will come back to you see one day, "Jax shared previously on Instagram. "I love you so much dad, I hope you're proud of me and all the changes I've made with myself."