Jax Taylor pays tribute to his father 2 years after death

Missing, but certainly not forgotten.

How Jax Taylor continues to celebrate the holidays with his wife Brittany Cartwright in and around Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules Star couldn't help remembering his father on a very special day.

Exactly two years later Ronald Cauchi He died after fighting esophageal cancer, his son took Instagram with a sincere tribute.

"I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today," Jax shared with his followers. "I wish I could say that it has become easier, but I feel that it has now sunk and is very real, so my emotions begin to take control as time goes by."

He added: "I'm not going to tell a long and sad story of sob here, it's just a son who misses his father who took it too soon. I love you and I miss you dad! #Happyfireballfriday # f – kcancer #CaptainRon #makegoodchoices #Ronnie ".