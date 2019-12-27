Jarvis Landry: Cleveland Browns wide receiver says he has played fractured | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML6f37e9c88487a0b28d1d8422db70ca249% %MINIFYHTML6f37e9c88487a0b28d1d8422db70ca2410%





Jarvis Landry has been fighting hip pain since July

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he has been playing all season with a broken lower back.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by hip pain since the Browns informed the training camp at the end of July, but he has started every game this year, which means he hasn't lost a week in any of his games yet. six seasons in the NFL.

Landry said he was diagnosed with a fractured bone at the base of the spine in early summer, which limited his practice time during this season and possibly required surgery to correct the problem.

"Just talking to doctors and the first explorations of OTAs, I started with a fractured sacrum and then, from there, everything else started to go wrong," said the 27-year-old.

"My hip has been bothering me since then and it has definitely been a battle. I wouldn't say it got worse. I would call it annoying, but it's definitely not getting better."

The sacrum consists of two vertebrae that form a large triangular bone in the lower part of the spine, which acts as a wedge between the hip bones. Fractures are usually accompanied by significant pain in the hip, back or groin.

Landry leads the Browns with 81 receptions, 1,092 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, which earned him a fifth Pro Bowl selection in six seasons.

"We owe each other one last time out for this season and compete to win," said Landry, who walked around the locker room with a limp on Sunday. "The work we have done together, collectively as a group, we owe it to each other.

"I think that doing things well during the week has allowed me to arrive on Sunday and do my best."