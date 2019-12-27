Jamie Lynn Spears subtly shades Justin Timberlake in Throwback Snap

Steve Azzara / Corbis through Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears I just posted a fairly iconic flashback photo in honor of #FlashbackFriday.
the Zoey 101 Star took Instagram to share a photo of her sitting next to her sister Britney Spears, her then boyfriend Justin Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman. The photo was taken in 2001 at a launch party for Britney's new album, Britney, which was held in New York City. While they were at the party, Britney and Justin posed for photos together on the red carpet, while Justin also spent time with Jamie Lynn. In the instant, you can see Britney, Justin and Natalie sharing a laugh with a young Jamie Lynn.
"Nothing like childhood memories," Jamie captioned the addon, adding the hashtags #FBF and #YoungJL.
In Instagram comments, many fans noticed that Jamie didn't tag Britney's ex in the picture. While the 28-year-old star tagged her sister Britney, Natalie and the @noughtiez account, which first published the add-on, it seems that Jamie decided not to tag JT.
"Humor: Don't tag Justin," wrote one commentator in Jamie's post.
While another fan asked, "Why don't you tag @justintimberlake,quot;?
Evan Agostini / ImageDirect
Justin became very close with Britney's family during their relationship, which ended approximately one year after this photo was taken. But, since it's been so long, maybe Jamie didn't want to bother Justin with the notifications?
So, while it may seem like a subtle tone, there may be a simple answer for Jamie to decide not to tag JT.
Both Justin and Britney have come a long way since their separation in the early 2000s. Justin is currently married to Jessica Bielwhile Britney has been in a relationship with Sam Asghari for quite some time now. But we always enjoy a trip down the memory lane!
Thanks for the #FBF photo, Jamie Lynn!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLc98547f5fb183170b3f5eeae102f710d13%