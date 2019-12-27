Jamie Lynn Spears subtly shades Justin Timberlake in Throwback Snap

Jamie Lynn Spears I just posted a fairly iconic flashback photo in honor of #FlashbackFriday.

the Zoey 101 Star took Instagram to share a photo of her sitting next to her sister Britney Spears, her then boyfriend Justin Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman. The photo was taken in 2001 at a launch party for Britney's new album, Britney, which was held in New York City. While they were at the party, Britney and Justin posed for photos together on the red carpet, while Justin also spent time with Jamie Lynn. In the instant, you can see Britney, Justin and Natalie sharing a laugh with a young Jamie Lynn.

"Nothing like childhood memories," Jamie captioned the addon, adding the hashtags #FBF and #YoungJL.

In Instagram comments, many fans noticed that Jamie didn't tag Britney's ex in the picture. While the 28-year-old star tagged her sister Britney, Natalie and the @noughtiez account, which first published the add-on, it seems that Jamie decided not to tag JT.