Jailed Kodak Black releases the single & # 39; Harriet Tubman & # 39; Christmas Day

WENN / JLN Photography

In addition to treating fans with the new song, rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39 ;, serving a 46-month sentence for a federal arms charge, has donated money and gifts to needy families.

Up News Info –

Jailed Rapper Kodak Black He gave fans a Christmas gift by releasing his new single, "Harriet Tubman," behind bars on Wednesday, December 25.

On the track, he suggested that his education has links with the abolitionist Tubman to escape slavery and his efforts to free others using the legendary United States underground railroad.

"I feel like Harriet Tubman / I don't stop, I kept running / They were funny / I said the money train was coming, I feel like Harriet Tubman," says Black.

<br />

He is currently serving a 46-month sentence for a federal arms charge.

The 22-year-old also showed his Christmas spirit in the days before Christmas, donating money and gifts to needy families in his native Florida.

"Harriet Tubman" is a topic of conversation in the United States right now, thanks to Cynthia Erivonew biographical film "Harriet", which chronicles her rise from slave to freedom fighter.