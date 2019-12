Jack Clarke has played just 19 minutes of soccer championship this season for Leeds

Tottenham has withdrawn Jack Clarke from his loan period in Leeds.

Leeds sold Clarke to Spurs in the summer with the York-born player immediately lent to the Whites, but has played only 19 minutes of Championship football this season in addition to making two appearances in the EFL Cup.

2:57 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Brighton in the Premier League

The club's executive director, Angus Kinnear, had confirmed in his program notes for the Boxing Day game against Preston that the 19-year-old will return to the Spurs in January.

More to follow …