Izzy Christiansen signs for Everton Women of Lyon | Soccer news

Everton Women has completed the signing of Izzy Christiansen in an 18-month contract with Lyon.

Christiansen, 28, returns to Merseyside for a second period and will join Willie Kirk's team from the second half of the 2019/20 Women's Super League season.

The midfielder was part of the Lyon team that won the Women's Champions League last season.

The English international was also named PFA Female Player of the Year Player in 2016 while in Manchester City.

"I am very happy to be back in Everton, I have many friends here and it's a huge club, so I can't wait to get going," he told the club's website.

"I am really excited to be part of this club, not only on the field but also outside it."

"I used to train at USM Finch Farm when I played for Everton in the past and I can see how the training facility has grown. The fact that the women's team is fully integrated into this great facility is a testament to that." .

Christiansen's first game for the Toffees could be against West Ham in the league's Rush Green Stadium on January 5.