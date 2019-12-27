Israel: party voting shows that Likud is not willing to give up Netanyahu | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML907c03c80a5809344e5593b4e59020f09% %MINIFYHTML907c03c80a5809344e5593b4e59020f010%

The overwhelming victory of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Thursday's party vote has shown that Likud will not give up on his lifelong leader and prime minister with more years of service, analysts said.

Despite being the first prime minister to be prosecuted on charges of corruption and faces serious setbacks in two general elections less than six months apart, a Likud count gave Netanyahu 72.5 percent of the votes against his challenger, former Minister of Interior and Education, Gideon Saar.

The Israel Elections Committee has not yet published the official results of the vote, but the preliminary count solidified Netanyahu's reputation as an invincible politician, nicknamed the "magician."

"This overwhelming victory is proof that Netanyahu has no contenders within the Likud despite charges of corruption and his failure to form a government twice," Israeli analyst Mayer Cohen told Al Jazeera.

"The Likud still believes that Netanyahu has great public support and is the only one capable of leading the party in the next elections," he added.

Saar, who acknowledged his defeat early Friday, announced his leadership challenge after Israel's attorney general accused Netanyahu in November in three criminal cases for fraud, bribery and abuse of trust.

Netanyahu also failed to form a government twice after two inconclusive general elections held in April and September of this year.

A second unprecedented national vote will take place on March 2, 2020, after a political stalemate that resulted from Netanyahu's rival and leader of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, who also failed to form a coalition government.

Support base

Netanyahu's success in voting is related to a strong sense of loyalty within the party and his legacy as a successful prime minister, according to analysts.

"People in Likud value loyalty. They consider the party a family and nobody betrays the family," said Uri Dromi, general director of the Jerusalem Press Club.

Yair Wallach, senior professor of Israeli politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, agreed.

"The Likud has never displaced a leader. It is considered unfair to do so," Wallach said.

"The Israeli public also considers Netanyahu's reign a success. It is seen as a positive force for Israel, both economically and diplomatically, as well as from a security perspective. Its relatively cautious military approach is considered an advantage (among its supporters) "added Wallach.

But holding on to Netanyahu can pose a serious risk to the Likud in the next election, according to Wallach, who added that "the second election was worse for the Likud than the first, and the third could be even worse. Risk for the Likud and the right in general, hold on to Netanyahu. "

Challenges ahead

According to Dromi, many Likud members may consider Saar a traitor for challenging Netanyahu, but the former education minister has now placed himself in a position to replace the party leader in the future.

"Saar is seen as the only one who had the guts to challenge Netanyahu. When Netanyahu is deposed, either politically or judicially, Saar may be the one to replace him," he explained.

The Israeli Superior Court said it will deliberate next week if an accused prime minister can form a government, if Netanyahu wins the elections in March.

The Superior Court has not issued an opinion on the matter so far, but has asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to publish a legal opinion on the matter before the hearing.

According to Israeli analyst Eli Nissan, Netanyahu's victory in the party's primaries could embolden his position in court. "After today's results, this decision now rests with the public and not in court," Nissan told Al Jazeera.

Cohen agreed and said "the right-wing base of supporters of Netanyahu has become increasingly convinced that he is the victim of a politically led media witch hunt."

Netanyahu, who has presented the legal case against him as a political witch hunt orchestrated by the media and an Israeli left hoping to expel him, has been seeking immunity from prosecution.

Although earlier this year Netanyahu's allies supported a draft of a contentious bill designed to protect him from prosecution, as well as legislation that would limit the power of the Supreme Court of Israel, the prime minister who is granted immunity does not it is a fact.

"If the members of the Knesset who voted for Saar refrain or oppose granting immunity to Netanyahu, then he is in trouble and begins his trial," Dromi told Al Jazeera. "That is what could make a difference in the third election."