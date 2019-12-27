ISIL claims & # 39; execution of 11 Christians & # 39; in Nigeria | News

the ISIL (ISIS) released a video that claims to show the execution of 11 Christians in northeastern Nigeria, a day after Christmas.

The video posted on a Telegram online news channel on Thursday afternoon by the propaganda arm linked to ISIL, Amaq, showed 11 blindfolded men lined up in an unidentified outdoor location.

A man is shot before the other 10 are beheaded. A man masked in the almost one minute video claimed that the killings were in response to the death of ISIL chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman.

Al-Baghdadi committed suicide in October to avoid being captured during a raid by United States special forces in his hiding place in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

The attacks intensify

In recent months, Islamic State in West africa The Province (ISWAP) intensified its attacks against Christians, security personnel and humanitarian workers, establishing blockages on the main roads and conducting searches.

An earlier video, seen by the Reuters News Agency, said the captives had been taken from Maiduguri and Damaturu in northeastern Nigeria, where fighters have tried for years to establish a separate state under Islamic law.

In that previous video, the captives asked the Christian Association of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and save them.

ISWAP separated from the Nigerian armed group Boko Haram in 2016, promising loyalty to al-Baghdadi.

Attacks on military outposts and troops increased in mid-2018, but increasingly began to attack civilians.

The decade-long armed uprising in northeastern Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million, according to the United Nations.

The violence had spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which led to the formation of a regional military coalition to fight combatants.