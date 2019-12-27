Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea enjoy a walk in New York after Christmas 2019: photo – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea enjoy a walk in New York after Christmas 2019: photo – Up News Info



























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle...
Read more

Who is Don Imus? 5 things you should know about the radio host who died – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside...
Read more

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lily Tomlin is the last celebrity arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly protest

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / FayesVisionBefore being arrested by the police, the actress of & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; urges people to stop...
Read more
©