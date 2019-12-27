Iraqi protesters support the president's rejection of al-Eidani as prime minister | News

%MINIFYHTMLb9365d3248bb4f356f8eb973db81581f9% %MINIFYHTMLb9365d3248bb4f356f8eb973db81581f10%

Iraqi protesters have expressed their support for the threat of resignation of their president instead of accepting the candidate for prime minister of the pro-Iran coalition.

President Barham Salih has resisted recent attempts by a pro-Iranian coalition to present candidates for the prime minister that included a resigned minister and a controversial governor, Asaad al-Eidani.

Plus:

On Thursday, Salih said he was "ready to resign,quot; instead of accepting a candidate already rejected by the protest movement that brought down the previous government. Some 460 people have died and 25,000 have been injured since protests broke out in October, demanding a profound reform that shows no signs of diminishing.

Protesters call for an end to corruption and a complete review of the political system of the country established after the US invasion, which critics have allowed the political elite to get rich while a large part of the country's population struggles economically.

With the country mired in crisis, some expected the weekly sermon of the influential Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani to offer a way forward.

The 89-year-old man is the main Shiite leader in Iraq and his opinion has long influenced the country's politics. But he remained silent about the political situation on Friday, instead restricting his comments to religion, moving further away from the ruling elite.

"Thanks Barham,quot;

In reporting from Baghdad, Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera said that the candidate rejected by Salih, the governor of Basra Asaad al-Eidani, was known to be close to Iran-backed groups within the Iraqi Parliament and has also been accused of corruption in Your own province.

"The president has said he is not willing to (accept his nomination) because there is strong opposition in the streets to that nomination," Jabbari said.

"(Parliament) is really lost as to what to do constitutionally. This is the first time for Iraq and its constitution is not really equipped to handle this kind of situation … but it is very unlikely that they will really accept his resignation. ".

In the Tahrir Square of Baghdad, the epicenter of the protest movement, a banner was displayed at night along with portraits of rejected candidates for the post of prime minister with faces crossed out in red.

"Thank you Barham for aligning with people's demands and rejecting candidates from corrupt parties. We are with you," he said.

Separately, in a statement on Friday, protesters called Iran-backed groups "corruption blocks,quot; that are doing everything possible to ensure that sects and ethnic groups hold the country's main positions.

However, Ali Mohamed, a professor protesting in the province of Babylon south of the capital, told the AFP news agency that Salih's resignation would lead to chaos and give political parties even more control over the country.

"The president must stay to resist these parties; he is the only barrier to ensure that a nationalist candidate is nominated,quot; for prime minister, he said.

& # 39; An agent of the Americans & # 39;

However, groups supported by Iran criticized the president of Iraq on Friday, saying his decision was made at the behest of the United States, and warned him not to name anyone who could be "an agent of the Americans."

In a statement, the Hezbollah Brigades, or "Kataeb Hezbollah," described Salih's movement as "suspect."

"We know that it is carrying out an American will that aims to lead the country into chaos," the statement said.

Iran-affiliated groups said the president had violated the Constitution "by refusing to fulfill his duties,quot; to name the candidate elected by the largest bloc in Parliament.

The pro-Iran bloc that claims to be the largest in Parliament and, therefore, should have the right to nominate the prime minister, asked lawmakers to "take legal action against the president for violating the Constitution."

But the list of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, now in opposition, asked Salih to "reconsider his resignation,quot; and work with everyone to achieve a "radical change in the balance of power."

Al-Abadi's list, which ranked third in the last elections, but has since lost many of its legislators in the pro-Iran camp, said the blocs must "abandon the mentality of betrayal, intimidation and domination." that threatens to sink Iraq "into the unknown." .

The pressure accumulated by the pro-Iran camp is enormous, according to the Wataniya list of former secular prime minister Iyad Allawi.

The list applauded Salih's "civic position,quot;, but asked him to stay to form a "reduced transition government,quot; under the supervision of the United Nations to get Iraq "out of this deadlock."

Separately, on Friday, several rockets were launched at Iraq's K1 military base, which houses US and Iraqi forces, near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Iraqi army. It was not immediately clear if there were victims.