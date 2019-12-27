Internet has a lot to say, since Bella Hadid is considered responsible for wired headphones & # 39; Bring back & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML25b766de8ef84c6ba4ea0fbd2a19a4b19% %MINIFYHTML25b766de8ef84c6ba4ea0fbd2a19a4b110%

After the supermodel is seen wearing white wired headphones at the New Orleans International Airport, Vogue magazine says it is recovering the trend.

Bella Hadid recently it was a trend in social networks, and it was because a photo of her walking the streets with headphones with cable in her ears. While the photo may seem normal, it was a magazine article about its output that caused a stir among people.

Hinting that wireless headphones would soon go out of style, Vogue magazine said the model could recover the trend of wired headphones again. People reacted quickly to the claim, and many disagreed and pointed out that wired headphones never leave the trend. "Appropriating broke the culture," joked one. "Bringing back? ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿What do you think we have broken, why have we been doing? Another said.

Meanwhile, someone joked: "Tell everyone that the reason I am using my wired headphones is because Bella Hadid is bringing them back. Certainly not because I forgot my AirPods at Slow's house in Milton." Another nicknamed the headline "one of the worst things I've read," while one person jokingly said that Bella is "poor" for using wired headphones. The user added: "I will pray for your family."

There was also someone who said, "I hate having to say that, but you probably saw a picture of me walking down the street with a wire and trying to copy me. It's not bringing anything." On the other hand, an individual said: "They say wired headphones are an ancient device that nobody has seen in more than a decade."

Leaving the debate aside, Bella certainly looked beautiful in the paparazzi photo. Walking through the New Orleans International Airport, the model chose to combine the top of the gray tracksuit and the joggers that she combined with Prada's combat boots and shoulder bag. In addition to looking elegant, he put on blue tones to match his outfit.