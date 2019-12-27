Internet banned in Uttar Pradesh, India, amid anger over the murders | News

Indian authorities have increased security in major cities and mobile data services were suspended in some places amid nationwide protests against a new citizenship law, which has killed at least 27 people.

The Uttar Pradesh administration, the most populous state in India, banned mobile internet services in many parts of the state on Thursday night, including provincial capital Lucknow, the state government said.

Some television channels reported that the police had imposed an emergency law in some parts of the capital, New Delhi, which prohibits meetings.

These prohibitions have been in force for more than a week in Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed the worst repression. The state police have been accused of killing 19 people there, most of them Muslims.

Since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed on December 11, at least 27 people have died in protests across the country against the law, considered discriminatory towards Muslims, which represent about 14 percent of the 1.3 billion inhabitants from India

The legislation makes it easier for non-Muslim minority people in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India before 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the exclusion of Muslims violates the secular constitution of India by making religion a basis of citizenship.

The reaction against the law promoted by Parliament by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest challenge he has faced since he was first elected in 2014.

Violence peaked last Friday when police clashed with protesters in several cities, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where Muslims are trained. almost 20 percent of its 204 million people.

More protests are expected on Friday, mainly after weekly prayers in the capital, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, organizers of the protest said.

A protester shows a banner during a silent demonstration against the citizenship law in Kolkata (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

Fury after the deaths in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, distrust and anger among Muslims in the areas where most deaths occurred have intensified, as protests against the law enter its third week.

In the Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh, 70 km (43 miles) from New Delhi, Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work on December 20 and went out to smoke before lunch.

Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.

His death, and the shooting murder of four other Muslim men the same afternoon in the mainly Muslim neighborhood, made him the most intense outbreak of violence in two weeks of protests.

All the families of the five dead men say they were shot dead by police when a protest broke out against the new law.

The Reuters news agency said it could not independently verify those accounts, and none of the more than 20 people interviewed by the agency saw police open fire.

Police say they used cane loads and tear gas, and opened fire to control the crowd, but didn't kill anyone.

Police add that the men must have been killed by violent armed protesters whose gunfire was diverted. An investigation into violence is underway.

A merchant shows a broken security camera from his store in Meerut, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on December 24, 2019. The photo was taken on December 24, 2019 (Reuters / Adnan Abidi)

Residents say police broke several security cameras in the area before the violence began.

Reuters could not independently verify those accounts, but it did review the images of the security cameras of two cameras in stores in the area. In both cases, the footage ends abruptly after a policeman is seen waving a cane trying to hit the cameras.

Akhilesh Singh, the police superintendent of the city area of ​​Meerut, said the police had not destroyed any cameras and that all the victims were involved in what he called riots.

"Obviously they must be in the midst of violence. That's why they must have been killed," Singh told Reuters.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a televised statement last week that he would take revenge on those behind the violence and make them pay for public damage.

& # 39; How can they kill innocent people? & # 39;

Zaheer Ahmed's house is in a jumble of streets that make up the busy area of ​​Lisari Gate. The 45-year-old man, who sold beef for a living, had dyed his hair that day for a family wedding, said his 22-year-old niece Shaheen.

When Zaheer returned from work, he told Shaheen that he wanted to smoke and left to go to a small post in the next lane that sold beedis, the small Indian cigarette.

Naseem, friend of Zaheer, Naseem Ahmed was standing in the lane across the beedi post at that time. He described seeing Zaheer buy the beedi and sit on a ledge next to the store.

Around that time, there was chaos on the main road beyond the lanes, Shaheen and several other residents said. They said they could hear the sound of people screaming and saw clouds of tear gas. Many men ran to the rails, some followed by the police.

"Suddenly I saw Zaheer fall," Naseem said, adding that he had seen some policemen rush into the lane just before. "I thought he fell unconscious. Everything happened in minutes."

Through the clouds of tear gas, Shaheen said he heard someone shout that Zaheer had been shot.

The neighbors brought their body home.

"I don't know who participated in the violence, but my husband didn't," said his wife Shahajahan. "Why did they kill my innocent husband? How can they kill innocent people?"

The families of the other four men who died that day said the men went to work or prayed when they were shot. None of them have received post mortem reports.

According to their families, Mohammed Mohsin was buying fodder for cattle. Asif, a tire mechanic, had gone out to repair tires in someone's house. Another man also named Asif, a rickshaw driver, was returning home after the prayers.

Many people in the impoverished area use only one name.

& # 39; Unnecessary and deadly force & # 39;

Aleem Ansari had gone to the restaurant where he worked making rotis, the Indian bread.

"The police shot him dead. He was shot in the head and killed," Ansari's mother Saira said. "I swear if I find that cop I won't forgive him."

Reuters reviewed a copy of a report of the violence case that day the police registered at the Meerut & # 39; s Lisari Gate police station.

The December 20 report includes a police officer's statement that a crowd of approximately 1,000 protesters armed with sticks loaded down the main road around 2:30 pm.

Police asked them to disperse, saying that the big meeting was not allowed, according to the police report. The officer who introduced him, Ajay Kumar Sharma, did not immediately respond to comment calls.

"Suddenly there was chaos when the crowd began throwing stones at us and shooting at us," the report says. In response, police used batons and fired tear gas and rubber bullets, the statement said.

Singh, the Meerut police superintendent, said police and paramilitary personnel around Lisari Gate that day were armed with AK-47 rifles, guns and chili bombs.

Human Rights Watch has said that Indian police have used "unnecessary deadly force,quot; to control the protests.

At a hospital in Meerut, two paramilitary police officers said they were injured when protesters shot them last Friday. A doctor said they had been treated for gunshot wounds in the leg and forearm.

When asked about civilians who had been shot dead, one of them, Vidya Dhar Shukla, sat on his bed. "There was so much chaos, who knows where the damned died?"

"If I had a gun, I would shoot them that day," he said. "India should not host such snakes."