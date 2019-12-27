Images and internal videos of Salman Khan's birthday party

%MINIFYHTML438bfd98516e1115321630b6a5d8e4609% %MINIFYHTML438bfd98516e1115321630b6a5d8e46010%



Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and to bring the big day, he organized a big party at Sohail Khan's residence last night. Salman called many of his friends, family and colleagues in the industry to celebrate with full vigor. It is known that Salman celebrates his birthday at his farm in Panvel, but this year the actor decided to organize a party closer to home, since Arpita Khan Sharma waits for his second son and Salman wanted to be close to his sister at that time.



Last night several Bollywood stars arrived and celebrated until the wee hours of the morning with good food and drinks that flowed continuously. From Salman cutting the cake with his nephew Ahil in his arms to Shah Rukh Khan being late and posing for a selfie at the party, here is all the fun of the big party. Scroll and treat your eyes.

See this post on Instagram Link #sidharthshukla #color #colorstvserial A publication shared by BIG BOSS 13 officials (@ bigboss13updatess) in December 26, 2019 at 10:54 p.m. PST